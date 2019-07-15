Human-sized jellyfish spotted off English coast

(CNN) – A giant jellyfish, the size of a human, was spotted by divers off the south-western coast of England.

It’s called a barrel jellyfish.

Broadcaster and biologist Lizzie Daly, who spotted the human-sized jellyfish, described the encounter as “breathtaking”.

“I know barrel jellyfish get really big in size, but I have never seen anything like it before! It was the best thing I’ve ever done,” Daly said.

Barrel jellyfish are the largest species of jellyfish in British seas, but it is extremely rare to spot one of the size Daly did.

They typically grow up to three feet and weigh 55 pounds.