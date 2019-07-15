Local woman plunges to her death after skydiving accident

CHESTER CO, SC (WOLO) —- Emergency officials in Chester County tell us a woman died after a hard landing yesterday, Sunday July 14th, 2019.

The coroner says the 33 year old Charlotte woman died from blunt force trauma while jumping along with the company Skydive Carolina.

The company says her parachute was fully functioning and deployed without incident.

they say an advanced parachute maneuver caused the rough landing.

The company says the woman was an experienced sky diver with more than 800 previous jumps.