Red Cross disaster trained workers deploy to Louisiana

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) —– The Palmetto SC Region of the American Red Cross has once again stepped in to help neighbors throughout the country dealing with the effects of Hurricane Barry. Nine Red Cross disaster workers have deployed to Louisiana to help with the response to Hurricane Barry.

The South Carolina volunteers and staff have been assisting in a variety of ways while deployed. Some volunteers will continue to make sure people impacted by the storm get hot meals. Red Cross workers will also be assisting with shelter, and disaster operations to anyone who needs it.

Nationally, more than 400 Red Cross volunteers worked over the weekend and continue to provide safe shelter, warm meals and relief supplies to render aid where needed Louise Welch Williams, the Regional CEO says,