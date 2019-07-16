Food Lion donates new refrigerator truck to Harvest Hope

The new mobile food pantry truck is in hopes to provide access to nutritious, fresh food to thousands across the state

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Today Food Lion donated a new refrigerator truck to Harvest Hope Food Bank worth over $100,000 dollars to help feed families across the state.

Harvest Hope says today’s donation will make a real difference. The donation comes to celebrate Food Lion’s completion of a $158 million investment to give customers a new, easier shopping experience.

Food Lion’s donation will be the company’s first truck donation to Harvest Hope.