R. Kelly will remain in jail without bond on federal sex crimes charges, judge rules

(CNN) — R. Kelly will remain in custody without bond as he awaits trial on child pornography charges, a judge ruled Tuesday. Kelly is also accused of paying thousands of dollars to recover videotapes of himself having sex with teenage girls.

The singer appeared in a Chicago federal courtroom and pleaded not guilty to 13 federal charges from an indictment released in Illinois last week.

Kelly, 52, is facing one count of conspiracy to receive child pornography, two counts of receiving child pornography, four counts of producing child pornography, five counts of enticement of a minor to engage in criminal sexual activity, and one count of conspiracy to obstruct justice, the document shows.

Assistant US Attorney Angel Krull argued that Kelly was “an extreme danger to the community, especially to minor girls” and was a flight risk. Defense attorneys said Kelly has no money to flee. After Tuesday’s arraignment and detention hearing, Kelly’s attorney Steve Greenberg said he and the singer were disappointed by the judge’s decision. “We thought we’d get him out, but the judge saw it otherwise and we respect his ruling,” Greenberg told reporters. Last week, Kelly was arrested in Chicago on two separate federal grand jury indictments in Illinois and New York. The indictments allege Kelly recruited women for sex, persuaded people to conceal that he had sexual contact with teenage girls and spent hundreds of thousands of dollars buying back the missing videotapes. The singer is being held in the federal Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago. He has been in solitary confinement with no access to TV or contact with other people, his attorney said. Kelly’s next hearing in Chicago has been scheduled for September 4. It’s unclear whether he will be taken to a New York court to face the additional charges.