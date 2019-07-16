SC agents investigating fire that destroyed rural church

SALTERS, S.C. (AP) — A fire has destroyed a rural church in Williamsburg County and South Carolina agents are investigating.

Williamsburg County Fire Department Capt. William Horton said firefighters were called to Bethlehem Baptist Church in Salters before dawn Tuesday.

Horton posted on Twitter no one was hurt and it took firefighters several hours to put out the blaze.

Horton’s pictures showed only the brick walls of the church standing.

State Law Enforcement Division spokesman Thom Berry said agents are investigating the fire, which is standard with church fires in South Carolina.

Berry says the cause of the fire has not been determined.