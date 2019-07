SCDC: Prison postal director arrested for giving contraband to inmates

(WOLO) – A postal director at a state prison has been arrested, accused of providing contraband to inmates.

According to SCDC, Brenda Wideman provided inmates with food and clothes banned from McCormick Correctional Institution. They say she was paid for cooperating with inmates.

Officials say she admitted to knowing of the delivery of tobacco and marijuana to inmates in the prison.