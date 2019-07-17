Extreme heat forces changes to Mayor’s annual Drills and Skills clinic

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) —For the 10th year in a row, Columbia’s Mayor Steve Benjamin has been hosting area youth for a summer sports camp where they can learn just about every activity from flag football to tennis. The “Drills and Skills” Clinic gives local children a chance to pick up an activity that will not only help them develop an athletic skill, but also encourages them to lead a healthier lifestyle.

This year the “health” factor is front and center as officials with the City of Columbia get ready for the anticipated clinic, but this year they’ll be up against extreme temperatures. City officials say they have decided to make some changes simply because of the threat the type of heat we’ve been having can have on anyone who is outside in it too long.

The Columbia Parks and Recreation Department made a few changes to deal with the extreme heat for the last leg of the event tomorrow ( Thursday July 18th, 2019). The Annual Drills and Skills Flag Football Clinic will now take place inside as opposed to outdoors, and the Golf clinic has been canceled altogether.

Event organizers, say they want to ensure the safety of all the children who plan to participate by making sure they and prevent heat-related illness, starting with moving the Flag Football Clinic inside to the M.L. King Park,( 2300 Greene Street) with the Cheerleading Clinic taking place at the Drew Wellness, (2101 Solomon Way).

The clinics started today, Wednesday July 17th, and will continue again on tomorrow, July 18th at both facilities. The Golf Clinic which was canceled today will remain inactive. Friday, July 19th the only thing that will be held is a banquet that evening at Drew Wellness.

The heat index has been over a 100 degrees a majority of the week and Thursday is not expected to cool at all.