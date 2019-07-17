Gamecock student athletes huddle for Pigskin Poets

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) –— It’s that time of the year to pull out your garnet and black! Student athletes from the University of South Carolina are getting ready for their annual Pigskin Poets event.

Friday July 19th, 2019, from 3PM until 4:30PM at the Drew Wellness Center (2101 Walker Solomon Way,

Columbia, SC 29204 ) Gamecock players will trade in their helmets for books to read to area children up close and personal.

Members of the Football team, Cheerleaders, and UofSC mascot Cocky will all be in attendance to take part in the program.

This free event that takes place every year is a part of Richland Library’s Summer Learning Challenge, where Pigskin Poets reinforces the importance of setting and reaching goals in an effort to help reduce the effects of the summer slump. That is the time of the year when children lose some of the reading skills they’ve picked up throughout the previous school year.

Richland Library staff and Gamecock student athletes will entertain local youth with stories, games and will

be available for interviews, following the event. Pigskin Poets is a yearly initiative led by local storyteller Darion McCloud, who organizers say has been a favorite of summer learners for the last 23 years.