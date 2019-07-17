SC State Museum celebrates 50 year moon anniversary during space week

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — In celebration of the 50th anniversary of the historic first moon landing, the South Carolina State Museum is offering free admission for kids age 12 and under during space week. Event organizers say the event kicks off an entire week of space-themed fun at the museum.

Those planning to attend can check out the SC State Museum’s 13 thousand square foot space gallery and interactive digital globe all week. While yo9u are there you can check out special documentary screenings, enjoy hands-on activities, experience night-sky observing, explore the new exhibit, Apollo 50: Journey to the Moon, just to name a few of the things you can participate in.

Space week starts July 20th, 2019 and runs through July 28th, 2019.

If you would like to check the exhibit out and want more information you can click on the link provided below: http://scmuseum.org/space-week/