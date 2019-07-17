COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – A woman who had ten dogs and a horse taken by Richland County Animal Care has been arrested for two counts of animal abuse and cruelty.

According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, Judith Haley (aka Judith Blake Miller-Sweatman), 54, failed to provide preventative treatment and veterinary care to the bleeding wounds of two dogs.

RCSD says the dogs, two lab mixes, had open wounds to their ears from what appeared like untreated flea bites.

On July 9, the RCSD and Animal Care were alerted by citizens to an animal dead on the side of the road in the 2400 block of Heyward Brockington Road.

Investigators on the scene spotted several dogs at the home and acted immediately.

The agencies returned with a warrant that allowed them to seize the remaining dogs on the property. A horse was also seized.

A total of 11 dogs, suffering from different stages of neglect, were taken in (including four Great Pyrenees). Some were in need of immediate veterinary care.

Pawmetto Lifeline is working with investigators and animal care workers to find foster homes for the dogs.

Also, Haley was served with a 2009 warrant from the State Law Enforcement Division for failing to register as a private detective. According to the SLED warrant, Haley did contract work as a private detective despite not having registered with the state as such.