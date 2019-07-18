2 Dead, 2 injured after building collapses at Pickens County construction site

Sunset, SC (WOLO) —– The Pickens County Emergency Management tells ABC Columbia News , Pickens County took a 911 call in reference to a possible structure collapse at residential units located along Water Lake Drive in Sunset, SC.

When officials arrived on the scene they report seeing observed a multi-story residence under construction, which had partially collapsed. Crews say they were alerted to 4 patients they say were all members of a construction crew working on the property at the time of the incident. Other construction workers authorities say were on scene as well were able to get their co-workers out from under the collapsed debris.

Pickens County Fire and EMS crews say 2 adult patients died on scene and 2 other adult patients were taken to hospitals for treatment. At this time it is unknown as to what the exact injuries of the surviving patients.

Officials tell us the structure collapsed occurred during a thunderstorm with high winds and lightning. Crews say they did see several trees and live power lines down across the roadway leading to the area they say caused a few minute delay in getting to the inured workers.

