Construction along Clemson road may interrupt your end of the week commute

RICHLAND CO., SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Transportation Officials are asking drivers who travel through Northeast Richland County are being encouraged to find alternate routes to avoid daylong lane closures related to construction Clemson Road that is expected to begin this week.

According to officials, beginning tomorrow (Thursday July 18th, 2019) and the following day ( Friday July 19th, 2019), Construction crews warn drivers who frequent the area to be aware of work currently scheduled to install utilities and drainage pipes across the roadway will cause “significant traffic delays”.

Transportation officials say the roadwork is part of a project designed in part, to widen Clemson Road from two to five lanes from Old Clemson Road to Sparkleberry Crossing, as well as shared-used paths for cyclists and pedestrians between Old Clemson Road and Chimneyridge Drive. Dr. John Thompson, Director of the County’s Transportation Department says,