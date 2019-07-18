Gamecock men’s basketball set to take on national champs in December

By: Mike Olson

The Carolina football team is not the only Gamecock team with the defending national champions on their schedule this year.

Frank Martin’s Gamecocks are set to face the Virginia Cavaliers on December 22 in Charlottesville.

Yesterday, Virginia released their out of conference schedule for 2019-2020 which revealed the Gamecocks would be coming into town.

The two teams met just last season in Colonial Life Arena, where the Cavaliers handed the Gamecocks a convincing 69-52 loss. The Gamecocks will look to reverse their fortunes when they make the trip to Virginia in December.