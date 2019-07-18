Gamecocks bring an experienced team into 2019 season

By: Mike Olson

HOOVER, AL (WOLO) — With the season opener set to kick off in just over six weeks, the Gamecocks have a roster rich with experience set to take the field.

Seven offensive and seven defensive starters return to the Gamecock lineup, and 11 of those returning starters are seniors, many of which are in key positions such as quarterback (Jake Bentley), running back (Rico Dowdle), wide receiver (Bryan Edwards) and linebacker (TJ Brunson).

Of the Gamecocks’ 11 returning senior starters, five of them are on defense. With a much more seasoned team on both sides of the ball coming into 2019, the Gamecocks will rely on their seniors to lead the team through the ups and downs of the season, and to translate their experience on the field into wins.