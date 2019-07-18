LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO) – A masked burglar has been breaking into cars in Swansea.

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department released the above picture, hoping someone could help identify him.

LCSD says the man pictured, along with a friend, is believed to have been involved in several vehicle break-ins & burglaries in the Graceland Ct area.

If you know who he is, please tell CrimeStoppers; remain anonymous & get up to a $1,000 reward for a tip leading to his arrest. Call 888-CRIME-SC.