Man accused of beating girlfriend after spiking soda with meth, muscle relaxers

COLLETON CO., SC (WOLO) — A Low Country man is accused of drugging his girlfriend and beating her while she was blacked out.

44 year old Roger Peagler is charged Domestic Violence and Aggravated Kidnapping after Colleton County deputies say he spiked his live-in girlfriends soda with meth and muscle relaxers causing her to lose consciousness for several days.

Authorities say when she finally came to she was severely beaten, but was able to escape to a medical center where she notified police.