Orangeburg man accused of shooting man trying to break up a July 4th fight

ORANGEBURG, SC (WOLO) — The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s department says they have arrested 46 year old Bobby Anthony II and have charged him with a Fourth of July shooting that send one person to the hospital.

Orangeburg County deputies say they learned of the alleged incident when they were called to the regional Medical Center after reports of a shooting in Holly Hill. According to deputies, the 49 year old victim told investigators that attempted to break up a fight at a Good Farm Road location in the early morning hours of July 5th, when the victim claims one of the two men in the altercation pulled out a gun and according to authorities fired off two shots.

One of those shots authorities say struck the victim, who was then taken to the hospital. The Suspect, Anthony was also taken to the hospital after officials say he suffered extensive injuries in the fight.

Bobby Anthony was charge when released and now faces attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime charges.