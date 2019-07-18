Thousands stainless steel toasters reportedly leaking electric current recalled
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) —- The Consumer Product Safety Commission says Nearly 5 thousand Bodum Bistro toasters are being recalled, between the U.S. and Canada after the company says the toasters can leak electric current when operating at the maximum normal temperature, which poses a shock hazard to users.
The items impacted in the recall include two models of the Bodum Bistro toaster in stainless steel:
- a two-slice model with SKU 10709-16-4
- a four-slice model with SKU 11840-16.
The SKU number appears on the bottom of the toaster. The word “Bodum” is embossed on the side of the products.
The company asks for consumers to immediately stop using the recalled toasters and return them to the store where they were purchased for a full refund.
The products were sold at Crate & Barrel and home appliance stores across the nation as well as online at Amazon.com and other websites from September 2018 through June 2019 selling for between $24 dollars and $44 dollars.