Thousands stainless steel toasters reportedly leaking electric current recalled

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) —- The Consumer Product Safety Commission says Nearly 5 thousand Bodum Bistro toasters are being recalled, between the U.S. and Canada after the company says the toasters can leak electric current when operating at the maximum normal temperature, which poses a shock hazard to users.

The items impacted in the recall include two models of the Bodum Bistro toaster in stainless steel:

  •   a two-slice model with SKU 10709-16-4
  •  a four-slice model with SKU 11840-16. 

The SKU number appears on the bottom of the toaster. The word “Bodum” is embossed on the side of the products.

The company asks for consumers to immediately stop using the recalled toasters and return them to the store where they were purchased for a full refund. 

The company reports a total of 8 complaints where consumers were shocked by touching the toaster in Canada. There have been no reports of injuries in the U.S.

The products were sold at Crate & Barrel and home appliance stores across the nation as well as online at Amazon.com and other websites from September 2018 through June 2019 selling for between $24 dollars and $44 dollars.

For more information, questions, or concerns contact Bodum Bistro directly toll-free at 833-722-6386 or online at http://www.bodum.com

