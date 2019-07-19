Man accused of repeatedly using steel toe boots to beat, kick woman in face, choke with blanket

ORANGEBURG, SC (WOLO) — The Orangeburg County Sheriff Office has arrested a Neeces man accused of Attempted Murder, Domestic Violence of High and Aggravated Nature, Malicious Injury to Personal Property.

The Sheriff’s office says 31 year old Eric Goolsby, of Neeces was arrested after deputies were called to a home on Lower Cherokee Road where a woman claimed she had been severely beaten.

Authorities say the victim claims, when Goolsby began beating her about 15 minutes after arriving at her home and according to her continued beating her every time he didn’t like answers she was giving him in reference to an ex-boyfriend.

The woman told officers when she fell to the floor Goolsby began punching and kicking her first in the stomach, then back. Deputies say she managed to make it to the bathroom, where officials say she attempted to take a shower, but ended up on the floor of the tub. Authorities say he repeatedly beat and then kicked the woman in the face with his steel toe boots.

Authorities say the woman managed to escape the home and hide in a nearby field where she hide from him for hours before she was barley able to make it to a neighbor’s home before court records show she collapsed on her neighbor’s front porch.