Meet the person selected as the 29th President of UofSC

Rochelle Dean,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Who is General Robert Caslen?
Caslen is a retired Lieutenant General and a graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, and holds a Master’s of Business Administration degree and a Master’s of Science degree.

Caslen served as Senior Counsel to the President and Interim Chief Financial officer at the University of Central Florida. His resume also includes time where he served as superintendent for the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.

Back in April during the initial Presidential search ABC Columbia news was on hand when caslen met with UofSC students.

Just after the vote was 11-8 (with one present, but choosing to abstain from the vote), Caslen took to twitter posting a series of tweets showing his gratitude and excitement to get to work.

(image: University of South Carolina /Twitter)

Click here to learn more about General Robert Caslen

 

