Meet the person selected as the 29th President of UofSC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Who is General Robert Caslen?

Caslen is a retired Lieutenant General and a graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, and holds a Master’s of Business Administration degree and a Master’s of Science degree.

Caslen served as Senior Counsel to the President and Interim Chief Financial officer at the University of Central Florida. His resume also includes time where he served as superintendent for the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.

Back in April during the initial Presidential search ABC Columbia news was on hand when caslen met with UofSC students.

Just after the vote was 11-8 (with one present, but choosing to abstain from the vote), Caslen took to twitter posting a series of tweets showing his gratitude and excitement to get to work.

1/5 I am honored to be chosen to lead this great institution. I fully recognize the challenges the Board addressed to get to this point, and I am grateful for their support and confidence. I will work tirelessly to listen to all of our students, faculty, staff, Board members, and — Bob Caslen (@LTGRobertCaslen) July 19, 2019

2/5 all our constituents to understand their concerns and issues, and I will actively seek their advice. From talking with many people, it is clear the University of South Carolina is on track to be the preeminent institution of higher education in America today, and — Bob Caslen (@LTGRobertCaslen) July 19, 2019

3/5 I will work to move this university and system in that direction, ensuring South Carolina continues to deliver a world-class education to students while making the state a better place to live. I am eager to start meeting with students, faculty and staff, and — Bob Caslen (@LTGRobertCaslen) July 19, 2019

4/5 my goal is to work collaboratively with our entire university and system community to address challenges, to build confidence, respect and trust, and to create new opportunities. — Bob Caslen (@LTGRobertCaslen) July 19, 2019

5/5 I also want to thank those who supported my candidacy and promise to lead this Institution with the highest integrity, respect and character. #ForeverToThee — Bob Caslen (@LTGRobertCaslen) July 19, 2019

Click here to learn more about General Robert Caslen