Newberry police need help locating robbery suspect

(Newberry Police Department)

NEWBERRY,SC (WOLO)—- The Newberry Police need your help identifying and locating this man accused ofnbreaking into a fitness gym and stealing money.

Accroding authorities, on July 14, 2019 a white male subject broke into Unique Fitness located at 1312 Main Street in the downtown area of Newberry.

Once inside the business, police say the man captured on camera walked away with $75.00 dollars from the cash drawer.

The Newberry Police Department is seeking assistance with the subject’s identity. If you you know who this man is please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC or the Newberry Police Department at 803-321-1010.