Protesters disapprove of Board’s vote to make Caslen president of USC

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) — Ahead of the Board of Trustees meeting Friday morning, students and faculty marched from the Tree of Knowledge to the Alumni Center, to show their disappointment in Gen. Robert Caslen.

Caslen was voted in as president of the University of South Carolina Friday, much to the disappointment of some students and faculty.

“I don’t think any of us expected that they would go this low. But the one thing we heard in that room is, we literally heard board members say that yes, we know that everybody is against us but we’re going to do it anyway,” said Lyric Swinton, Organizing Director of Next Era UofSC.

Chants of ‘shame’ erupted outside the boardroom after the decision was announced.

‘I’m not even going to buy my tickets this year, I’m so upset. I’m upset that my granddaughter’s going to be going to honors college. I’m upset that my son graduated, that I did graduate courses here. Shame on them,” said Jeannie Breeden, who took graduate courses at the university.

While most in attendance protested the Board’s decision, there was at least one Caslen supporter.

“I think the other side has got flimsy arguments, and it is political,” said Roy Moore. “These people are silly. Silly protests. And I hope they get over it.”

Students and faculty say that although they are upset by the decision, their work isn’t done.

“Most of these board members are up for reelection next year. So that means that we are taking with the task of finding true leaders in our community, who can represent this university, this flagship institution to the best of their abilities, to make sure what happened today never happens again,” said Swinton.

Next Era of UofSC, an organization of students, already has plans to hold meetings and Swinton says they will continue to fight to be heard.

Chants of “shame” being chanted outside Board of Trustees meeting. @abc_columbia pic.twitter.com/TirccX4meu — Maria Szatkowski (@MariaSzatkowski) July 19, 2019