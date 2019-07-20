Duck Donuts celebrates birthday Saturday with 2 for 1 deals

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Columbia Duck Donuts is celebrating its second birthday and you’re invited to join in the festivities. The Donut shop is offering 2 for 1 deals to thank customers for their business over the past two years.

If you go to one of their locations Saturday, officials say you can take advantage of deals on single donuts, half dozens, coffee, espresso beverages, donut sundaes, OBX Donut Breakfast Sandwiches and even t-shirts.

Get your sweet tooth ready, because the deals are one day only. Today Saturday, July 20th, 2019, during regular business hours which are 6:30AM to 8:30 PM at the Duck Donuts location on Cross Hill Market at 702 Cross Hill Rd 100B, in Columbia.

Chances are wherever you live, you could be closer to a duck donuts than you think. The first franchise opened in Williamsburg, Virginia, in 2013, but they have cooked up a lot more shops since then and now have 83 open franchise locations in two countries and more than 145 additional contracts in 26 states.