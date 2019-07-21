Ice cream Sunday brings chill to your weekend

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO) —- I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream. Especially with the sweltering temperatures we’ve been experiencing . Today, you Sunday July 21st, 2019 the dairy delight is recognized a a cool treat and the perfect excuse to chill out.

President Ronald Reagan designated the third Sunday in July as National Ice Cream Day with a proclamation back in 1984. President Reagan said he wanted to commemorate a treat enjoyed by over 90 percent of the nation.

The cool treat appears to be popular here in the US where Americans lead the world when it comes to enjoying the frozen treat.