Lattimore hosts First Choice Fit camp back on USC’s campus

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – For the fifth-straight year, Gamecocks great Marcus Lattimore hosted his youth camp to teach the game that made him a South Carolina sports legend, this time, hosting the event back on campus.

Held at the Jerri and Steve Spurrier Indoor Practice Facility, a capped max of 125 campers worked with and learned from Lattimore and his team of coaches through First Choice for free. Boys and girls from ages five to 12 made up the group of campers.

Since re-joining the Gamecocks program in a new role, becoming the Director of Player Development in 2018, the former SEC Freshman of the Year at running back cannot work with high school aged prospects due to recruitment violations within NCAA rules. The former Heathwood Hall head coach now is able to share his love and knowledge of the game with those just starting out on their football journeys.

The First Choice Fit camp also featured a community health fair, proving free screenings to all ages of the public.