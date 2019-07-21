South Carolina Pro-Am returns with plenty of talent to Columbia

COLUMBIA (WOLO) – The start of the eight-annual South Carolina Pro-Am saw some of the best basketball players from our state and top Gamecocks from Frank Martin’s roster face off at Heathwood Hall.

USC redshirt freshman guard Jermaine Couisnard was the highlight of Sunday’s three games, scoring 40 points in Chick-fil-A Two Notch Road’s 98-92 win over Keyshawn Bryant and Jets.

Hood Construction, featuring incoming Carolina freshman Wildens Leveque and Trae Hannibal, defeated Spring Valley and Auburn alum Malik Dunbar, plus Gamecocks TJ Moss and freshman Jayln McCreary 110-89.

Seventh Woods played in his first game in the Midlands since announcing his transfer to South Carolina, as the Hammond star and former North Carolina Tar Heel lead Bernie’s Chicken to a 104-100 win over Leevy’s.

Games continue at Heathwood Hall Tuesday at 6 p.m.