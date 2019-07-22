Event raises awareness of genetic condition ‘Fragile X’

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Monday July 22, 2019 dozens gathered at the State House along side Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette. It was all part of an effort to raise awareness for a condition known as Fragile X.

Fragile X syndrome, which is a genetic condition that causes a range of developmental problems including learning disabilities and cognitive impairment.

Doctors say Fragile X affects both males and females, but females usually have milder symptoms.

