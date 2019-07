Makers of Ragu announce its sauces may have plastic in it

(CNN) – The FDA announced that the makers of Ragu is voluntarily recalling its pasta sauces because they may contain pieces of plastic.

There have been no reports of injuries so far.

The recalled sauces are listed on the FDA’s website here.

Anyone who purchased an affected product can call the company’s customer service hotline to receive a coupon for a replacement.