Kershaw Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Officials say they found the body of a woman who jumped into Lake Wateree Sunday night and did not

come back up.

A spokesperson for the Department of Natural Resources says the body was found around 7AM Tuesday near Jutty Point.

The Kershaw County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 22 year old Krista Philemon of Monroe, North Carolina.

Her cause of death was not released.