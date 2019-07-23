Kershaw County sheriff’s looking for man in need of medication, missing since Sunday

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) — The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office is looking to locate a man missing since Sunday, July 21.

Paul Dollarhyde, of Kershaw County, went missing around Sunday afternoon after going to a store near his home. Dollarhyde hasn’t been heard from or seen since.

Dollarhyde is 5 feet 10 inches and weighs 180lbs. According to police, Dollarhyde suffers with health issues that requires medicine.

If you have seen Dollarhyde or know any information, contact Deputy Jarrett Greenway or Investigator Aaron Threatt at 803-425-1512.