OCSO: 4 charged after information leads to location of attempted murder suspect

Shyheim Lippman / Source: OCSO

Derian James/ Source: OCSO

Latavish Ulmer, Jr. / Source: OCSO

Shavore Guinyard / Source: OCSO







ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO) — The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office investigators have arrested four men when information lead them to a location of an attempted murder suspect.

Shyheim Lippman, 23; and Shavore Guinyard, 19, were each charged with three counts of attempted murder and possession of a stolen pistol.

Latavish Ulmer, Jr., 19, and Derian James, 19, were each charged with possession of a stolen pistol. Both Ulmer and James were also charged with malicious injury to personal property for damage to the apartment in which the four were apprehended.

Ulmer and James bond was set at $5,000 during a bond hearing on Tuesday. Lippman and Guinyard were denied bond for attempted murder charges, but the weapons charges bond was set at $2,500 each.

On Sunday afternoon, investigators were called to a Graham Street location where several men had been shot.

The victims said they were outside of a residence when occupants of a passing vehicle began firing at them. The men said they tried to take cover but were struck before they could hide, according to deputies.

Investigators developed information where one of the alleged shooters may be located.

On Monday, those investigators went to a Corona Street apartment where they knocked but received no answer. However, a “loud commotion” was heard coming from inside the apartment, according to the report.

The occupants exited the home while an OCSO SWAT was prepared to breach the residence.

Investigators had initially sought entry into the home to locate Lippman in connection with Sunday’s shooting. Investigators were also seeking Guinyard, who was discovered inside at the apartment as well.

Ulmer and James’s property damage charges arise from their falling through the ceiling from the attic, which explained the “loud commotion.”

Searching the attic, investigators located a cereal box with a prize inside – a stolen handgun.

Both Lippman and Ulmer were out on a $1,000 bond stemming from a June incident in which a residence at Carrington Apartments was shot at. Both were charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol.

Lippman’s activities go further back this year as he was charged in April with possession of a stolen pistol which resulted in a $3,500 bond. In February, he posted a $2,500 bond on a charge of failure to stop for a blue light.