Registration opens for Mayor Benjamin’s 10th annual Drills & Skills Clinics

Quintara Hatten,

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Registration is underway for Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin’s drills and skills program.

Now in its 10th year, drills and skills coaches kids up in sports like basketball, tennis and soccer. Mayor Benjamin says its a great way to get kids moving!

The clinic takes place from August 5th – 9th. To register for the program, visit https://www.columbiasc.gov

Categories: Local News, News

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts