Registration opens for Mayor Benjamin’s 10th annual Drills & Skills Clinics

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Registration is underway for Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin’s drills and skills program.

Now in its 10th year, drills and skills coaches kids up in sports like basketball, tennis and soccer. Mayor Benjamin says its a great way to get kids moving!

The clinic takes place from August 5th – 9th. To register for the program, visit https://www.columbiasc.gov

So thankful that the 10th Annual Mayors Skills & Drill Camp is in full swing! A great & FREE summer camp experience for our boys and girls. Registration is still open for the August 5-9th session focusing on ????, ⚽️, or ???? skills! Sign up here: https://t.co/ZB95gVfls1 @columbiasc pic.twitter.com/1JWyjvVMBF — Steve Benjamin (@SteveBenjaminSC) July 24, 2019