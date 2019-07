Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)–Richland Co. deputies are searching for suspects in a recent pawn shop burglary.

Investigators say in the early morning hours of June 30th the men seen in this surveillance video broke into best deal pawn and gun on Two Notch Rd.

Deputies say they took jewelry, ammunition, and a starter pistol.

If you have any information call the Richland County Sheriff’s Department or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.