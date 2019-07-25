Local law enforcement to announce violent gun crime reduction plan

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Local law enforcement officials are teaming up to reduce violent gun crimes in Columbia and Richland County.

The press conference on violent gun crime reduction takes place today at 10 on 6100 David Street, with an outdoor event in the Greenview community.

Columbia Police Department is teaming up with Richland County Sheriff’s Department and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the district of South Carolina for the campaign.

Officials will lay out the details on how this initiative will aim to prevent future crimes revolving around gun violence.

