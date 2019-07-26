Coroner identifies second victim in fatal I-77 collision in Blythewood

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) — The Richland County Coroner Gary Watts has released the name of the second individual involved in a fatal collision on Friday morning on I-77 marker 27 in Blythewood.

Tyrone Cornelius Fogle, 40, of Columbia, was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy determined the cause of death to be multiple blunt force injuries to the head and body due to being struck by a motor vehicle.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office and the SC Highway Patrol are investigating the incident.

