One victim identified in fatal collision on Interstate 77 in Blythewood

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Two people were killed Friday morning during rush hour on Interstate 77 at mile marker 27 in Blythewood.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said Manuel Ito, 63 of Hephzibah, Georgia died at the scene.

Ito died as a result of multiple blunt force injuries to the head and body due to being struck by a motor vehicle.

Watts said the next of kin has not been notified for the other victim as of yet.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office and the SC Highway Patrol are still investigating the incident.