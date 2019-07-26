Sheriff: 18-year-old arrested in connection to death investigation of a man’s body found in Sumter

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO) — The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection with the death investigation of a man who was found dead along a road with a gunshot wound.

Ya’Vaundre Mi’Onte Richardson, 18, of Rembert, is charged with murder, armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime for his involvement in the death of 22-year-old Aaron Lewis.

Lewis was discovered on July 12 inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound. The vehicle was found parked along Huggins Road near Pisgah Road in Rembert.

The investigation is still ongoing and more arrests are possible.