Tokyo 2020 Olympics will award medals made out of recycled cell phones

(CNN) – The Tokyo 2020 Games are not far away and we’re learning more about the medals they will award.

They all started off as a massive pile of old technology.

The Tokyo Summer Olympics Organizing Committee unveiled the design of the medals on Wednesday. They’re made entirely from from over 78,000 tons of recycled electronics, including over 6 million old cellphones.

Even the ribbon is made from recycled materials.

The Tokyo 2020 Medal Project collected the cellphones and electronic devices for two years.

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games will take place from July 24th to August 9th.