Wilson Victorious at 44th Palmetto Amateur

AIKEN, S.C. — Rising senior Jamie Wilson won the 44th Palmetto Amateur on Saturday at historic Palmetto Golf Club. He shot 68 (-3) in the final round to force a playoff with Evan Brown, where he eventually won the tournament on the second extra hole.

Wilson made a 10-foot par save on the first playoff hole, the par-3 16th, to keep it going. At the par-4 17th hole, he sunk a 15-foot birdie putt to earn a leg up. Brown then missed an 8-footer for birdie to give Wilson the championship.

The Mount Pleasant, S.C., native, was steady from start to finish at Palmetto Golf Club finishing with a final 72-hole total of 276 (-8) that featured three rounds in the 60s.