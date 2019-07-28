Man killed at Lakeshore Village Apartments identified

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WOLO)- A man who was shot to death at a apartment complex in Columbia has been identified.

Emmitt I. Hart, 20, of Hopkins, was shot by someone at the Lakeshore Village Apartments Friday night.

Hart was taken to Prisma Health Richland Memorial Hospital where he died.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said Hart an autopsy indicated that the cause of death was due to gunshot wounds to the upper torso.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office and the Columbia Police Department are investigating the incident.