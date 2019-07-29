Red Cross offering gift cards to blood donors in help of shortage
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — The American Red Cross is still facing an emergency blood shortage and urging for the communities help.
All those who donate blood between July 29 – August 29 will receive a $5 Amazon gift card via email.
Currently, the Red Cross has less than a three-day supply of most blood types available and less than a two-day supply of type O blood.
Those who would like to donate blood can visit redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities will be held July 30 — August 15 :
Bamberg
8/13/2019: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Job Corps Bamberg, 19 Job Corps Ave.
Kershaw
Camden
8/10/2019: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Bethesda Presbyterian Church-Camden, 502 Dekalb Street
8/12/2019: 7 a.m. – 12 p.m., SC Department of Transportation Kershaw, 512 Fair Street
Elgin
8/6/2019: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Blaney Baptist Church, 1400 Blaney Road
Lexington
Columbia
8/1/2019: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m., WIS-TV Palmetto Health Baptist Parkridge, 300 Palmetto Health Parkway Dr.
Leesville
8/5/2019: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Fire Dept., 431 East Church St.
Lexington
8/1/2019: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m., WIS TV/Lexington Urgent Care, 811 West Main St.
8/7/2019: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Lexington Medical Center Lexington, 811 West Main St.
8/12/2019: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Red Bank United Methodist, 2909 Old Barnwell Rd.
West Columbia
7/30/2019: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., City of West Columbia, 200 North 12th St.
8/4/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Mt. Tabor Lutheran Church, 1000 B Ave
8/6/2019: 2:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Mt Hebron United Methodist Church, 3050 Leaphart Road
Newberry
Little Mountain
8/12/2019: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 531 Church Street
Richland
Columbia
7/30/2019: 11:45 a.m. – 7 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull St
7/31/2019: 11:45 a.m. – 7 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull St
7/31/2019: 1 p.m. – 4 p.m., Rhythmlink International, 1140 First Street South Ext.
8/1/2019: 9:45 a.m. – 5 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull St
8/1/2019: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m., Spring Valley Presbyterian Church, 125 Sparkleberry Lane
8/1/2019: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m., Segra Park, 1640 Freed Street
8/2/2019: 6:45 a.m. – 2 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull St
8/2/2019: 7:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Cecil A. Tillis Center, 1917 Harden Street
8/3/2019: 6:45 a.m. – 2 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull St
8/4/2019: 6:45 a.m. – 1:15 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull St
8/5/2019: 11:45 a.m. – 7 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull St
8/6/2019: 11:45 a.m. – 7 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull St
8/7/2019: 11:45 a.m. – 7 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull St
8/8/2019: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., AllSouth FCU – Elmwood, 730 Elmwood Ave
8/8/2019: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., State Credit Union, 800 Huger Street
8/8/2019: 9:45 a.m. – 5 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull St
8/9/2019: 6:45 a.m. – 2 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull St
8/10/2019: 6:45 a.m. – 2 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull St
8/11/2019: 6:45 a.m. – 1:15 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull St
8/12/2019: 11:45 a.m. – 7 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull St
8/13/2019: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Remington College, 607 Bush River Road
8/13/2019: 11:45 a.m. – 7 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull St
8/14/2019: 7 a.m. – 3 p.m., Prisma Health Baptist Hospital, 1501 Sumter Street
8/14/2019: 11:45 a.m. – 7 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull St
8/15/2019: 9:45 a.m. – 5 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull St
8/15/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Midlands Orthopedics, 1910 Blanding Street
8/15/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Prisma Health Home Care, WACH FOX Building, 1400 Pickens Street
Fort Jackson
8/2/2019: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Robert B. Solomon Activity Center, Robert B. Solomon Activity Center, 6510 Strom Thurmond Blvd
Sumter
Shaw AFB
8/15/2019: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Shaw BX Exchange Building, 370 Rhodes Ave, Building 1403
Sumter
7/31/2019: 12 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 211 Alice Drive
8/1/2019: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m., Arts & Letters Building, 109 Miller Road
8/5/2019: 7:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., YMCA of Sumter, 510 Miller Road
8/5/2019: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Caterpillar Hydraulics, 650 Jefferson Rd
8/13/2019: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Caterpillar Precision Pin, 1355 N Wise Drive
8/15/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Palmetto Health Tuomey, 129 N Washington Street
8/15/2019: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Westminster Presbyterian Church, 230 Alice Drive