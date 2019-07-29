Red Cross offering gift cards to blood donors in help of shortage

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — The American Red Cross is still facing an emergency blood shortage and urging for the communities help.

All those who donate blood between July 29 – August 29 will receive a $5 Amazon gift card via email.

Currently, the Red Cross has less than a three-day supply of most blood types available and less than a two-day supply of type O blood.

Those who would like to donate blood can visit redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities will be held July 30 — August 15 :

Bamberg

8/13/2019: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Job Corps Bamberg, 19 Job Corps Ave.

Kershaw

Camden

8/10/2019: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Bethesda Presbyterian Church-Camden, 502 Dekalb Street

8/12/2019: 7 a.m. – 12 p.m., SC Department of Transportation Kershaw, 512 Fair Street

Elgin

8/6/2019: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Blaney Baptist Church, 1400 Blaney Road

Lexington

Columbia

8/1/2019: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m., WIS-TV Palmetto Health Baptist Parkridge, 300 Palmetto Health Parkway Dr.

Leesville

8/5/2019: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Fire Dept., 431 East Church St.

Lexington

8/1/2019: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m., WIS TV/Lexington Urgent Care, 811 West Main St.

8/7/2019: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Lexington Medical Center Lexington, 811 West Main St.

8/12/2019: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Red Bank United Methodist, 2909 Old Barnwell Rd.

West Columbia

7/30/2019: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., City of West Columbia, 200 North 12th St.

8/4/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Mt. Tabor Lutheran Church, 1000 B Ave

8/6/2019: 2:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Mt Hebron United Methodist Church, 3050 Leaphart Road

Newberry

Little Mountain

8/12/2019: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 531 Church Street

Richland

Columbia

7/30/2019: 11:45 a.m. – 7 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull St

7/31/2019: 11:45 a.m. – 7 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull St

7/31/2019: 1 p.m. – 4 p.m., Rhythmlink International, 1140 First Street South Ext.

8/1/2019: 9:45 a.m. – 5 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull St

8/1/2019: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m., Spring Valley Presbyterian Church, 125 Sparkleberry Lane

8/1/2019: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m., Segra Park, 1640 Freed Street

8/2/2019: 6:45 a.m. – 2 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull St

8/2/2019: 7:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Cecil A. Tillis Center, 1917 Harden Street

8/3/2019: 6:45 a.m. – 2 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull St

8/4/2019: 6:45 a.m. – 1:15 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull St

8/5/2019: 11:45 a.m. – 7 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull St

8/6/2019: 11:45 a.m. – 7 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull St

8/7/2019: 11:45 a.m. – 7 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull St

8/8/2019: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., AllSouth FCU – Elmwood, 730 Elmwood Ave

8/8/2019: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., State Credit Union, 800 Huger Street

8/8/2019: 9:45 a.m. – 5 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull St

8/9/2019: 6:45 a.m. – 2 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull St

8/10/2019: 6:45 a.m. – 2 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull St

8/11/2019: 6:45 a.m. – 1:15 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull St

8/12/2019: 11:45 a.m. – 7 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull St

8/13/2019: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Remington College, 607 Bush River Road

8/13/2019: 11:45 a.m. – 7 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull St

8/14/2019: 7 a.m. – 3 p.m., Prisma Health Baptist Hospital, 1501 Sumter Street

8/14/2019: 11:45 a.m. – 7 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull St

8/15/2019: 9:45 a.m. – 5 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull St

8/15/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Midlands Orthopedics, 1910 Blanding Street

8/15/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Prisma Health Home Care, WACH FOX Building, 1400 Pickens Street

Fort Jackson

8/2/2019: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Robert B. Solomon Activity Center, Robert B. Solomon Activity Center, 6510 Strom Thurmond Blvd

Sumter

Shaw AFB

8/15/2019: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Shaw BX Exchange Building, 370 Rhodes Ave, Building 1403

Sumter

7/31/2019: 12 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 211 Alice Drive

8/1/2019: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m., Arts & Letters Building, 109 Miller Road

8/5/2019: 7:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., YMCA of Sumter, 510 Miller Road

8/5/2019: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Caterpillar Hydraulics, 650 Jefferson Rd

8/13/2019: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Caterpillar Precision Pin, 1355 N Wise Drive

8/15/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Palmetto Health Tuomey, 129 N Washington Street

8/15/2019: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Westminster Presbyterian Church, 230 Alice Drive