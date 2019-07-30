Nation’s #2-ranked punter commits to Gamecocks

By: Mike Olson

Will Muchamp’s Gamecocks received a new commitment to their 2020 recruiting class on Tuesday afternoon. Punter Kai Kroeger tweeted that he is accepting a scholarship position and will take the field in garnet and black in the fall of 2020.

The Illinois native is listed as the No. 2 rated punter according to Kohl’s kicking camp, with his bio from the camp saying: “He may be the most game ready player in the 2020 class.”

Kroeger is the first Carolina punter to receive a scholarship since senior Joseph Charlton was offered a scholarship in 2015.