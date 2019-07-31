Chipotle celebrates national avocado day with free guacamole

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — If you are a fan of Chipotle but not big on paying extra for a little guacamole, then you’re going to love this! One popular chain is giving customers a chance to order the specialty item free of charge, but just for one day only.

The fast Mexican food restaurant says they will offer the free item today Wednesday, July 31st, which also happens to be known as National Avocado Day. According to the company, the offer is good for one free topping of guacamole with the purchase of any regular-priced item when you order something to eat through Chipotle’s mobile app or website.

The offer is only good for one free guacamole per meal, and the offer is subject to availability.

Chipotle also said that the offer can be used for any entree that is redeemed as a Chipotle Rewards meal, for example, a burrito bowl with guac, could be free but only if you’ve collected enough rewards credits.

To find all of the details to get in on the deal click here.