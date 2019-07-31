Department of Juvenile Justice holds graduation ceremony for more than 100 students

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — More than 100 students who are in juvenile jails across South Carolina are getting their high school diplomas.

Wednesday morning the students donned their caps and gowns during a ceremony took place at the Department of Juvenile Justice’s (DJJ) main campus on Broad River road.

According to the Associated Press (AP) officials say nearly two-thirds of the offenders in South Carolina’s Juvenile prisons are in the eighth or ninth grade, and many of them are on track to finish high school.

More than 700 students take part in the department’s Birchwood school program throughout the state.