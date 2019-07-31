Free Summer Concert Series extended to August 24th

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)— The free outdoor summer concert series was initially set to wrap up Friday August 2, 2019, but Wednesday the Columbia Parks & Recreation Department announced two more acts added to the line up.The series will now run through August 24th.

Mark your calendars! Officials say R&B group “Shai” and “Loose Ends” featuring Jane Eugene will perform at the City’s free annual concert held each year in Finlay park. All concerts will be held in Finlay Park (930 Laurel St. Columbia,SC)

If you feel like you have what it takes, before the show guests can register for “Karaoke Idol” which begins at 6 p.m. on the same night of the concert. Participants must be age 18 or older.

Those who plan on attending are welcome to bring blankets and lawn chairs. Pets and glass or alcoholic beverages will not be allowed into the park. Food vendors will be at the event.

The remaining performances will be held from 7 to 10 p.m. on the dates listed below:

August 3–Tony Terry

August 17-Shai, Peace & Love Band

August 24- Loose Ends featuring Jane Eugene

This event is free and open to the public.