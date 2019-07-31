N. Columbia Business Association to unveil NOMA Time Capsule, Robot Trail

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — The North Columbia Business Association and Studio 2LR is getting ready to bury and preserve the pieces of what will one day be a part of Columbia’s history.

The two groups are expected to unveil the NOMA Time Capsule and Robot Trail to highlight the past, present and future during a celebration that is being held this Thursday August 8th, 2019.

Event organizers say during the gathering you’ll be able to watch as the NOMA time capsule is buried in an effort to save information from the Columbia region for generations to come. That’s not all! You’ll also get a chance to find out more about the new NOMA Robots Trail.

The fun takes place Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 10AM at the NOMA STATION on Main and Confederate (2428 Main Street Columbia S.C. 29201)