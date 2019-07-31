Porch pirate steals package from Spartanburg woman’s porch with 9 tarantulas in it, report says

Woman says package was stolen Friday on Judd Street

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WOLO) — A porch pirate in the upstate may think twice before stealing anymore packages.

A Spartanburg woman says a package containing nine tarantulas was taken from her front porch earlier this week.

The woman says she received a notification Friday that her package had arrived but the package was still missing as of yesterday.

The report said there was no surveillance video on the property and there were no suspects at the time.

There is no word as to why she ordered nine tarantulas in the first place.