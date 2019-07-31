Prisoner sentenced for extorting thousands from service members with dating app

A man, who was already behind bars, will spend additional time in prison due to an extortion scheme involving service members.

United States Attorney Sherri A. Lydon said on Wednesday that 37-year-old Jimmy Dunbar, Jr, of Bishopville, was sentenced to 46 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering, and extortion.

According to evidence presented in court, Dunbar used a dating app and posed as females while speaking with service members. He sent nude photographs of young females to the victims while soliciting nude photographs in return.

He would then later pose as the females’ father, accusing the service members of being in possession of child pornography and threatening to have them arrested unless they paid money.

Service members would then transfer funds electronically to associates, and the funds would eventually be transferred to Dunbar and other inmates.

Officials said Dunbar received around $29,598 between September 2016 and January 2017 from at least 17 victims.

He was already serving a 30-year sentence for murder, kidnapping, armed robbery and arson.

Dunbar cannot receive parole in the federal system.