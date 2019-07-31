Spanish-speaking hotline set up in Sumter after string of crimes believed to be targeting Hispanics

SUMTER, SC (WOLO) – According to the Sumter Police Department, it appears someone has targeted Hispanics in a string of crimes in the city.

The police department has set up a Spanish speaking hotline as a result.

Three men dressed in all black started shooting at and killed two men on July 25th on Bowman drive. Both the victims were from Guatemala.

Police are also investigating two separate armed robbery calls from a home on Hannah street.

People who speak Spanish can call 803-305-7469 to talk with a Sumter Police Department officer.